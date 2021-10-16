Kliff Kingsbury Won't Coach Cardinals vs. Browns After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals will be without head coach Kliff Kingsbury for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

On Friday, the Cardinals announced Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19. He won't be the only one absent for the game, as quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive lineman Zach Allen also tested positive.

The announcement noted pass-rusher Chandler Jones is already on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will be tasked with splitting head-coaching duties against Cleveland.

Arizona is the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL at 5-0, but improving to 6-0 with so many absences will be no easy task. The Browns are 3-2, and their losses came by a combined nine points to contenders in the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cardinals will have to deal with the combination of Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr., Kareem Hunt and others without multiple members of their coaching staff.

Kingsbury has been the head coach of Arizona since the 2019 campaign and has an 18-18-1 record. The team is yet to make the playoffs under his direction but appears to be legitimate contenders this season following the impressive start.