Kevin Durant Praised as the 'Greatest Player in the World' by Anonymous NBA Scout

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The debate about whether Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is the best basketball player on the planet just got a little more interesting.

An anonymous NBA scout had some pretty high praise for the two-time NBA champion while speaking with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix about the Nets' outlook for the 2021-22 season.

"Durant looked like he never left, man," the anonymous scout said while discussing Brooklyn's 2021 playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. "He's unbelievable. I think he's the greatest player in the world."

The scout added:

"I think he showed it once again. Just a scorer. He's going to go down as one of the top scorers of all time, top shooters of all time, top players of all time. I think it was great to see, it's great for the game, great for him that he just looked like his injury never happened."

Durant's status was questioned entering the 2020-21 season as he was returning from an Achilles injury that sidelined him for the entire 2019-20 campaign.

However, he quickly silenced the critics, averaging 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 35 regular-season games while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 45 percent from deep. It was arguably his best season since the 2015-16 campaign when he averaged 28.2 points for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 33-year-old was even better in the postseason and had the most impressive series of his career in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Bucks, averaging 35.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists in seven games. He did so without relying on Kyrie Irving and James Harden, who were hampered by injuries during that series, which is even more impressive.

Durant has long been considered one of the top players in the world, but he hadn't been viewed as better than Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James until recently.

James had a rough 2020-21 season because of injuries and failed to lead the Lakers out of the first round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Durant looked rejuvenated and proved to be a tough matchup for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is also considered one of the best players in the world.

There are plenty of reasons why Durant is currently on top, but when all is said and done, James will likely be viewed as having the better career, as he has won four NBA titles, four MVP awards and four NBA Finals MVP awards, among other accolades.