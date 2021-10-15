NCAA Task Force Recommends Ending Use of Standardized Test Score Requirement

NCAA Task Force Recommends Ending Use of Standardized Test Score RequirementOctober 15, 2021
The NCAA announced Friday that the NCAA Standardized Test Score Task Force has recommended the elimination of the standardized test score requirement for student-athletes transitioning from high school to a Division I or II college.
Morgan State President David Wilson, who is the head of the task force, said the following regarding the recommendation:
"This work reflects the NCAA's commitment to continually reviewing our academic standards based on the best available data and other relevant information. We are observing a national trend in NCAA member schools moving away from requiring standardized test scores for admissions purposes and this recommendation for athletics eligibility aligns directly with that movement."
The NCAA noted that the task force was created in an effort to advance racial equity within college athletics.
The National Association of Basketball Coaches backed the recommendation, noting that it made a similar proposal last year:
NABC @NABC1927
A NCAA task force has backed removal of standardized test scores as a component of Division I and II initial eligibility. <br><br>Their support follows a 2020 NABC proposal calling for the elimination of standardized tests for NCAA eligibility.<br><br>More ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/TFtTMTuTXj">https://t.co/TFtTMTuTXj</a> <a href="https://t.co/zzVWhG0gYs">pic.twitter.com/zzVWhG0gYs</a>
Gary Parrish of CBS Sports also supported the idea by referencing how a standardized test score forced Memphis men's basketball to vacate a Final Four berth in 2008:
Gary Parrish @GaryParrishCBS
It’s still nutty that Memphis had a Final Four season vacated because of a retroactively voided standardized test score. As I’ve said for years, the NCAA shouldn’t be in the academic eligibility business. Let schools enroll/play whoever they are comfortable enrolling/playing. <a href="https://t.co/55B5xWWcZN">https://t.co/55B5xWWcZN</a>
While the task force has concluded that SAT and ACT requirements should no longer be considered, additional steps have to be made in order to officially change the rules.
The NCAA announced that the Division I Committee on Academics and Division II Academic Requirements Committee will meet in February 2022 to discuss the topic.
If an elimination of standardized test requirements is determined to be the best course of action through the "legislative process" of both committees, then official changes can be made.