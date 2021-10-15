NCAA Task Force Recommends Ending Use of Standardized Test Score Requirement

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File

The NCAA announced Friday that the NCAA Standardized Test Score Task Force has recommended the elimination of the standardized test score requirement for student-athletes transitioning from high school to a Division I or II college.

Morgan State President David Wilson, who is the head of the task force, said the following regarding the recommendation:

"This work reflects the NCAA's commitment to continually reviewing our academic standards based on the best available data and other relevant information. We are observing a national trend in NCAA member schools moving away from requiring standardized test scores for admissions purposes and this recommendation for athletics eligibility aligns directly with that movement."

The NCAA noted that the task force was created in an effort to advance racial equity within college athletics.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches backed the recommendation, noting that it made a similar proposal last year:

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports also supported the idea by referencing how a standardized test score forced Memphis men's basketball to vacate a Final Four berth in 2008:

While the task force has concluded that SAT and ACT requirements should no longer be considered, additional steps have to be made in order to officially change the rules.

The NCAA announced that the Division I Committee on Academics and Division II Academic Requirements Committee will meet in February 2022 to discuss the topic.

If an elimination of standardized test requirements is determined to be the best course of action through the "legislative process" of both committees, then official changes can be made.