Jorge Masvidal Says 'I Respect the F--k' out of Chris Jericho Ahead of AEW Rampage

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal and Chris Jericho might be on opposite sides for Friday's edition of AEW Rampage, but the the UFC star has plenty of respect for the wrestling legend.

"I respect the f--k out of [Jericho]," Masvidal told Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso. "He’s done this at the highest level for 30 years. If I see him anywhere else, I’m buying him drinks all night. But I only have one speed. When I see him in the ring, it’s a different story."

Jericho's longevity is something to behold. The 50-year-old first ventured to Japan in 1991, giving him three decades in the business. Beyond the amount of time he has spent in the ring, Le Champion has found ways to continue reinventing his on-screen character and deliver compelling matches.

But that probably won't count for much in Masvidal's mind when the bell rings at Rampage.

Gamebred was one of multiple MMA fighters to come to the aid of American Top Team founder Dan Lambert at Rampage on Sept. 24. He surveyed the damage being done before hitting Jericho with a running knee, emulating his famous knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That set the stage for Friday's clash, pitting Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager against former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos, Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, with Masvidal in their corner.

While he isn't a combatant in the match, the Miami native figures to make his presence felt in his hometown.