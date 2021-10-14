Brady Tkachuk, Senators Agree to 7-Year Contract Worth $8.2M per Season

Matt Zambonin/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Brady Tkachuk to a seven-year, $57.5 million contract, the team announced Thursday. The deal has an average annual value of $8.214 million.

"We're thrilled to come to a long-term agreement with Brady," Senators owner and governor Eugene Melnyk said in a release. "He's a valuable member of our leadership group, is universally respected by his teammates and a player we're certain will have a significant impact on our success in the seasons ahead."

The deal came just hours before Ottawa's season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tkachuk, who had been a restricted free agent, is linked to the Senators through the 2027-28 season.

The 22-year-old had the perfect reaction to his new deal:

Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff reported Tkachuk is not expected to play in the opener but will be in attendance at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The Senators selected the winger fourth overall in 2018. He has led the team in scoring in each of the last two seasons, including a 17-goal, 19-assist 2020-21 campaign.

Tkachuk, the brother of Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk and son of former NHLer Keith Tkachuk, is considered a vital piece of the Senators' rebuild.

Ottawa has not made the playoffs since the 2016-17 season, when it reached the Eastern Conference Finals, and has been in turmoil since, posting a 105-152-34 record over the past four seasons.

The Senators are not projected to make the playoffs during the 2021-22 season in a tough Atlantic Division that includes the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres.