Edge Defeats Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Edge settled the score with Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, beating his rival in a Hell in a Cell match.

In what was arguably one of the greatest Hell in a Cell matches of all time, Edge countered a Stomp attempt by hitting The Visionary low with a steel chair and then finished him off with a Stomp of his own onto a chair.

Rollins absorbed no shortage of punishment in the match, including this massive bump that saw him get pushed off the top rope, into the cage and through a table:

The feud between Edge and Rollins has consumed both Superstars for the past few months, dating back to the main event of Money in the Bank in July.

The Rated-R Superstar challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, but he fell short due to interference from Rollins, who felt he had been unfairly passed over for a title shot.

That led to a personal rivalry, with Edge calling Rollins a poor man's version of himself and The Visionary teasing the ability to end his opponent's career with one Stomp to the back of his neck.

The Rated-R Superstar and The Drip God put on a wrestling clinic at SummerSlam in August, with the former prevailing and proving he could still perform at the highest level at 47 years of age.

Rollins refused to accept a loss as his fate, leading to a rematch on the Sept. 10 edition of SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The two men again had a master class of a contest, but this time it was Rollins coming out on top and sending Edge away in an ambulance following his Stomp finisher.

There was some thought that Edge would take some time off and return a few months down the line, but Rollins goaded him back into the fold by threatening to go to his home and beat him up in front of his family.

When Edge made his SmackDown return, however, Rollins was not present, as he did indeed pay a visit to Edge's home, walking in and making himself comfortable.

That stunt only served to further enrage The Rated-R Superstar, and it led to him laying down a Hell in a Cell challenge for Crown Jewel to put their issues to bed once and for all.

Edge did indeed prevail inside the demonic structure, which should allow both Superstars to move on to other endeavors in the coming weeks and months.

