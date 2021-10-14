United States Outlasts Costa Rica for 2-1 Win in 2022 World Cup Qualifying

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Three days after a disappointing loss to Panama, the United States men's national team bounced back with a 2-1 win over Costa Rica in Wednesday's World Cup qualifier.

Costa Rica scored just one minute into the game, stunning the home crowd at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

Sergino Dest responded with an incredible goal in the 25th minute, while Timothy Weah helped put the United States in front in the 66th minute:

It went into the stat sheet as an own goal by Costa Rica goalkeeper Leonel Moreira, who entered the game at halftime in place of Paris Saint-Germain stopper Keylor Navas. The starter suffered an adductor injury, via ESPN's Jeff Carlisle, which turned out to be significant in the match.

Team USA was still the more aggressive team in the match, controlling 64 percent of possession while outshooting Costa Rica 12-3

The United States now has 11 points through six matches in CONCACAF qualifying, keeping it among the top three in the table.

