Bears' Justin Fields Says He'll Be 'Good by Sunday' Despite Nursing Knee Injury

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is not planning to miss Sunday's NFC North matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Despite hyperextending his knee in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Fields told reporters Wednesday that he expects to be be ready to face the division rivals.

"I'll be good by Sunday," Fields said.

Fields exited last week's game in the second quarter when Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue sacked him, which caused the setback in his left leg. But he only sat out for two plays and returned to earn his second win as a starting quarterback.

"I knew I hyperextended it," Fields said Sunday after the game. "I was just trying to see if I could get up and I was just able to walk off the field and then after a while I could start feeling my strength getting back, so I was just trying to see how stable it was and seeing if I could run on it."

Bears head coach Matt Nagy agreed with Fields on Wednesday and told reporters that the 2021 first-round pick will be ready to face Green Bay.

"Justin is doing fine," Nagy said.

Fields threw his first career touchdown pass, though he only picked up 111 yards through the air last week. He has thrown for 458 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in five appearances and three starts.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

At 3-2, the Bears will have the opportunity to take first place in the NFC North against the 4-1 Packers. Fields said he's excited for the matchup against 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

"He's a great quarterback. He's been playing since as long as I can remember," Fields said. "I know it's gonna be a good matchup between him and our defense. Our defense has been playing well. I'm excited to see him play."