James Harden Talks Kyrie Irving's Absence, Would 'Love' to Have Star Back with Nets

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden said he would "love" to have Kyrie Irving back with the team this season, but he said the decision is out of his hands:

The Nets announced Tuesday that Irving will not be with the team until he is able to be a full-time participant. New York City's protocols require him to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before he's permitted to compete in home games.

Harden discussed the situation Wednesday:

Irving currently has no plans to get vaccinated, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Harden also said Wednesday that he hasn't spoken to Irving since the Nets made their decision to keep him away from the team.

Losing a seven-time All-Star will hurt the Nets' quest to win an NBA title this season, but they still have enough talent to succeed without him.

With seven scoring titles between them, Harden and Kevin Durant can easily pick up the slack in that regard. Durant also has two Finals MVP awards from the pair of championships that he won with the Golden State Warriors.

In Irving's absence, veteran Patty Mills should provide valuable depth at point guard alongside Jevon Carter and rookie Cam Thomas.

Despite the difficult situation, Brooklyn should be able to move forward with or without Irving.