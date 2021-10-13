X

    James Harden Talks Kyrie Irving's Absence, Would 'Love' to Have Star Back with Nets

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 13, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    Brooklyn Nets star James Harden said he would "love" to have Kyrie Irving back with the team this season, but he said the decision is out of his hands:

    Nets Videos @SNYNets

    James Harden says the decision on Kyrie Irving was ultimately made by the Nets' front office:<br><br>"I have no say-so in that, I can only state my opinion. We gotta continue to move forward" <a href="https://t.co/voCYqvGWRN">pic.twitter.com/voCYqvGWRN</a>

    The Nets announced Tuesday that Irving will not be with the team until he is able to be a full-time participant. New York City's protocols require him to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before he's permitted to compete in home games.

    Harden discussed the situation Wednesday:

    Nets Videos @SNYNets

    "We just gotta focus on the guys in this locker room that are here...that's all we can control"<br><br>James Harden on Kyrie Irving not being with the Nets: <a href="https://t.co/wXCCDv8qjj">pic.twitter.com/wXCCDv8qjj</a>

    Ian Begley @IanBegley

    James Harden says Kyrie Irving stands strong in his beliefs and he respects that. He also says he’d love to have Irving back with the Nets. When he was asked about it, Harden noted that BKN, as a team, could benefit from knowing who will be in the lineup night in &amp; night out.

    Irving currently has no plans to get vaccinated, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. 

    Harden also said Wednesday that he hasn't spoken to Irving since the Nets made their decision to keep him away from the team.

    Losing a seven-time All-Star will hurt the Nets' quest to win an NBA title this season, but they still have enough talent to succeed without him.

    With seven scoring titles between them, Harden and Kevin Durant can easily pick up the slack in that regard. Durant also has two Finals MVP awards from the pair of championships that he won with the Golden State Warriors.

    In Irving's absence, veteran Patty Mills should provide valuable depth at point guard alongside Jevon Carter and rookie Cam Thomas.

    Despite the difficult situation, Brooklyn should be able to move forward with or without Irving.   

