Kris Bryant, Rockies Reportedly Agree to 7-Year, $182M Contract in MLB Free Agency

After finishing the 2021 season with the San Francisco Giants, Kris Bryant is reportedly on the move.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Bryant agreed to a seven-year deal worth $182 million from the Colorado Rockies.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the contract includes a full no-trade clause.

As the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers were in the midst of their battle atop the National League West last season, both teams made blockbuster moves before the July 30 trade deadline.

The Dodgers struck first by acquiring Trea Turner and Max Scherzer from the Washington Nationals.

San Francisco responded by sending Alexander Canario and Caleb Kilian to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Bryant. The 2016 NL MVP played well with his new team, posting a .262/.344/.444 slash line and seven homers in 187 at-bats.

Bryant's entire 2021 season was a nice return to form after a down 2020. He hit .265/.353/.481 with 25 homers, 73 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 144 games between the Cubs and Giants.

Even though he's not back at the level he was during his peak in 2016 and 2017, Bryant has been a consistently above-average offensive player over the past four seasons. The four-time All-Star has a 122 OPS+ in 427 games during that span.

Durability hasn't been a significant issue for Bryant throughout his career. He did miss 60 games in 2018 and 26 games in 2020 but has played 144 games in each of his five other seasons.

The Giants are in a potential transition period this offseason. Buster Posey has already announced his retirement after a fantastic 12-year career.

Meanwhile, Bryant gets a fresh start with a team that he chose. The 30-year-old will be an anchor in the middle of the Rockies' lineup as he attempts to help them return to relevance.

The Rockies remain fascinating because it's not at all clear what they are trying to do.

After trading Nolan Arenado last offseason, it seemed to make sense that Colorado would go all-in on rebuilding. Instead, the front office held on to Trevor Story and Jon Gray rather than move them before the trade deadline.

Gray signed with the Texas Rangers as a free agent. Story remains a free agent.



Their pitching staff remains a mess. None of their returning starters posted an ERA under 4.33 in 2021. Carlos Estevez is their projected closer after having a 4.38 ERA and allowing 71 hits in 61.2 innings last season.

Adding Bryant certainly helps the Rockies, but their overall roster talent still isn't at a point where they are going to be able to compete with the Dodgers, Giants and San Diego Padres in the NL West.