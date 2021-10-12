Rob Manfred: MLB to Consider More Nontraditional Venues After 'Field of Dreams' Game

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that fans, players and teams can expect more nontraditional types of venues for games in the future, per Mark J. Burns of Sports Business Journal.

Manfred mentioned he's interested in having games "where they don't ordinarily play Major League Baseball," per Burns, and compared the idea to the Field of Dreams game this past summer.

The Field of Dreams game was played between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox in Dyersville, Iowa. The site was popularized by the 1989 film Field of Dreams.

More than 7,000 fans showed up for the Field of Dreams event, which the White Sox won 9-8.

Manfred previously confirmed the Field of Dreams game will return in August 2022, with the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs set to compete in the event.

The league has also held games at the MLB Little League Classic event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania the last four years. The Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Indians were the latest teams to play in that game.

Dating back to 1996, MLB has held games in England, Puerto Rico, Australia, Mexico and Japan. The 2019 season included games in Tokyo, Monterrey, Mexico and the first London Series between the Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Other games that have been played include a June 2019 matchup between the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers at Omaha, Nebraska's TD Ameritrade Park, home of the College World Series and the 2016 Fort Bragg game between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves.

It's unclear if MLB has any intention of bringing games overseas in 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.