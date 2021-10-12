Seahawks Rumors: Tre Flowers Released from Contract After CB's Request to Move On

AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham

Nearly two weeks after losing his starting job, Tre Flowers has reportedly been released by the Seattle Seahawks.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 26-year-old requested the move.

Flowers was only making $2.18 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract.

A fifth-round draft pick by the Seahawks in 2018, he started his first 30 career games.

After starting just two of six games to begin 2020, Flowers was moved back into the starting lineup in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers. He started five straight games before landing on injured reserve.

Flowers did return in Week 17 and appeared in Seattle's loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Game. The Oklahoma State alum was replaced in the starting lineup in Week 4 this season by Sidney Jones.

Speaking to reporters after Seattle's Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Flowers addressed what he could do to make more aggressive plays on the ball.

“More film," he said. "More film study. More just feeling the game. More... Sadly, y’all want me to be (Richard) Sherman.”

Sherman was one of the key players on Seattle's defense during the organization's run of dominance from 2012 to 2016.

Flowers' rookie campaign with the Seahawks came after Sherman signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018. He showed promise in 2019 with 82 combined tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions in 15 starts.

In five games this season, Flowers has 16 combined tackles and zero pass breakups.