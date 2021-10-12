UFC Lightweight Luis Pena 911 Call Released After Domestic Violence Arrest

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Audio of the 911 call made by Luis Pena's girlfriend was released after the UFC fighter was arrested on Saturday.

The woman told the dispatcher Pena choked her and hit her, via TMZ Sports.

"He punched me in the face," she said. "He did this also two days ago, I have the mark, I have a Band-Aid on my back. I have everything to prove it, so I would like the police to come and I want them to remove him."

She said she initially didn't cooperate with police when they were first called out but changed her mind.

"I wasn't trying to snitch, but since my boyfriend wants to be an asshole, he put his hands on me, and he's got to go," she told the dispatcher.

She told the dispatcher they have a "no-contact order, so technically we shouldn't even be living together." She also said she had "scratches and bruises all over" from Pena.

Pena was arrested and charged with simple battery and battery domestic violence, both misdemeanors, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi. He was held on a $6,000 bond at the Broward County (Florida) Detention Center.

Per Raimondi, the probable cause affidavit said Pena struck his girlfriend multiple times with a closed fist. He also allegedly struck a second woman with a closed fist after she tried to intervene.

The 28-year-old fighter is 9-3 in his professional MMA career and most recently fought Alex Munoz in April at UFC on ESPN 22.