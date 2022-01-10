Report: Chiefs 'Don't Believe' Tyreek Hill's Injury 'Is a Very, Very Large Issue'

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was limited by a heel injury in his team's Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos, but the staff remains optimistic, according to James Palmer of NFL Network:

"They don't believe this is a very, very large issue for him," Palmer said.

Hill injured his heel pregame and was limited to just a handful of snaps in Saturday's regular-season finale. The Chiefs are now scheduled to open the playoffs with a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

The 27-year-old remains a star when healthy, finishing the regular season with 111 catches for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

A Pro Bowl selection in each of his five seasons in the NFL, the West Alabama product is one of the most productive receivers in the league. He was primarily a return specialist as a rookie before transitioning to full-time receiver, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in his second and third years.

In 2020, Hill recorded 87 receptions for 1,276 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns on his way to a third first-team All-Pro selection.

The Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes usually like to spread the ball around on offense, but they will miss Hill's production. His speed makes him a constant threat to opposing defenses and opens up opportunities for other players. Without him on the field, defenders will have a lot less to worry about.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce would likely see more targets if the injury keeps Hill out of the lineup. Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle are the next top options at the receiver position.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is one of the best offensive minds in football, so look for him to devise a game plan in which the team will be able to survive without Hill if needed.