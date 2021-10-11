Kadarius Toney, Top Waiver-Wire WRs to Target After JuJu Smith-Schuster's Injury

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

The Pittsburgh Steelers sustained a huge blow to their offense in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster going down with a shoulder injury.

Things got worse on Monday, as it was determined that Smith-Schuster needed season-ending surgery, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

While the Steelers will have to replace Smith-Schuster in their offense, fantasy football owners face the challenge of replacing him in their lineups.

We look at wide receivers like New York Giants rookie Kadarius Toney who are rostered in less than 50 percent of fantasy leagues, according to Fantasy Pros, who would be good additions to replace Smith-Schuster.

Toney exploded in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys with the breakout game of his young career, totaling 10 catches for 189 yards on 13 targets. He displayed strong route-running and the ability to get separation in one-on-one matchups.

Toney is likely to see increased opportunities as the season progresses, especially with multiple injuries to the Giants' wide receiver corps. Kenny Golladay exited the game against the Cowboys with a knee injury, and receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton were also inactive against Dallas because of hamstring injuries.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Toney has proven himself as a reliable option moving forward, despite being ejected in the fourth quarter against Dallas for throwing a punch. He should be rostered in all leagues until the Giants receivers are back at full strength.

Toney wasn't the only rookie receiver to impress in Week 5. New Orleans Saints speedster Marquez Callaway, who was viewed as a fantasy sleeper after an impressive preseason, had four catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns against the Washington Football Team. Callaway was targeted a season-high eight times in the victory.

After a slow start to the season, Callaway has now scored in two of his last three games and he has 200 yards on 15 targets in those three games. He's a strong deep ball target for New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston. The Saints are on a bye in Week 6 and star receiver Michael Thomas is eligible to come off the PUP list, so it's worth monitoring his status before adding Callaway.

Arizona Cardinals rookie Rondale Moore hasn't topped 100 receiving yards since Week 2, but he has enough upside to be worth consideration if he's available in your league. Moore made five catches for 59 yards and led Arizona with 38 rushing yards on three attempts in Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers.

While those stats may not jump off the page, it's clear that the Cardinals want to get Moore more involved in the offense. Arizona has one of the most explosive offenses in the league, ranking sixth with 413.2 yards per game. It's only a matter of time before Moore receives more touches.