    NFL Week 5 Was 1st Week with 12 Missed FG, 12 Missed XP Since Rule Change in 2015

    NFL kickers made their jobs look extremely difficult in Week 5.

    Players throughout the league struggled to make kicks throughout Sunday's games, finishing with a combined 12 missed field goals and 12 missed extra points.

    It ended up being a record-setting level of ineptitude:

    With the Chargers' 2nd missed PAT of the game, there have now been 12 missed PATs across the NFL in Week 5<br><br>That ties Week 11, 2016 for the most missed PATs across the league in a single week in the Super Bowl era

    Entering Sunday Night Football, there have been 12 missed FG and 12 missed extra points in Week 5. Since the extra point was moved back in 2015, Week 5 of this season is the first week in that span to have double-digit missed field goals AND double-digit missed extra points. <a href="https://t.co/bMysMexpIU">https://t.co/bMysMexpIU</a>

    The issues were especially critical in the competitive battle between the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals. Kickers Mason Crosby and Evan McPherson missed a combined five potential go-ahead field goals in the final four minutes of regulation and overtime.

    It’s beautiful. <a href="https://t.co/YqDjV7UE1u">pic.twitter.com/YqDjV7UE1u</a>

    Crosby eventually redeemed himself with a 49-yard field goal for the winner.

    A missed extra point almost cost the Los Angeles Chargers as well as Tristan Vizcaino failed to even the game at 42 after a touchdown in the final minutes. The squad was fortunate enough to get another touchdown on the way to a 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns.

    There were three missed extra points in the 25-22 battle between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots.

    The day wasn't a complete waste for kickers as Greg Joseph hit a 54-yarder as time expired to lift the Minnesota Vikings to victory over the Detroit Lions. Baltimore Ravens star Justin Tucker and the Indianapolis Colts' Rodrigo Blankenship can also redeem the position when their teams face off on Monday Night Football.

    It still might not be enough to save a miserable week for kickers that could lead to some personnel changes around the league.

