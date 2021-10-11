NFL Week 5 Was 1st Week with 12 Missed FG, 12 Missed XP Since Rule Change in 2015

AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

NFL kickers made their jobs look extremely difficult in Week 5.

Players throughout the league struggled to make kicks throughout Sunday's games, finishing with a combined 12 missed field goals and 12 missed extra points.

It ended up being a record-setting level of ineptitude:

The issues were especially critical in the competitive battle between the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals. Kickers Mason Crosby and Evan McPherson missed a combined five potential go-ahead field goals in the final four minutes of regulation and overtime.

Crosby eventually redeemed himself with a 49-yard field goal for the winner.

A missed extra point almost cost the Los Angeles Chargers as well as Tristan Vizcaino failed to even the game at 42 after a touchdown in the final minutes. The squad was fortunate enough to get another touchdown on the way to a 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns.

There were three missed extra points in the 25-22 battle between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots.

The day wasn't a complete waste for kickers as Greg Joseph hit a 54-yarder as time expired to lift the Minnesota Vikings to victory over the Detroit Lions. Baltimore Ravens star Justin Tucker and the Indianapolis Colts' Rodrigo Blankenship can also redeem the position when their teams face off on Monday Night Football.

It still might not be enough to save a miserable week for kickers that could lead to some personnel changes around the league.