Yasmani Grandal, White Sox Win ALDS Game 3 vs. Astros 12-6 to Extend Series

The Chicago White Sox avoided the brooms by discovering their bats.

Facing the prospect of a three-game sweep, the White Sox offense woke up, leading the way in a 12-6 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday night.

It wasn't looking good for Chicago after the Astros raced out to a 5-1 lead in the top of the third, led by the red-hot bat of Kyle Tucker.

But a huge five-run bottom of the inning gave the White Sox the lead back, led by homers from Yasmani Grandal and Leury Garcia.

And after the Astros tied things up in the top of the fourth, Chicago's bats struck back yet again, this time with a three-run inning.

Chicago's bullpen earned a tip of the cap as well after retiring 16 straight batters to close the game. The White Sox added three more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth to put the game out of reach.

So, if you love hitting, you loved this game. If the White Sox are going to stay alive in October, they'll have to bring that same energy into Game 4.

Key Stats

Chicago's Bullpen: 7.1 innings, four hits, three runs, one walk, 14 strikeouts

Yasmani Grandal, CWS: 1-for-3, three-run homer

Leury Garcia, CWS: 2-for-5, four RBI, one homer, two runs

Yimi Garcia, HOU: 0.1 innings, four hits, four runs allowed, one strikeout

Kyle Tucker, HOU: 2-for-4, four RBI, one homer, two runs

Alex Bregman, HOU: 2-for-4, one RBI

Chicago Finally Got a Full-Team Effort From Its Offense

Tim Anderson, Luis Robert and Jose Abreu were a combined 13-of-24 in the first two games of this series, regularly setting the plate for the White Sox hitters behind them. The problem has been that the rest of the Chicago hitters combined to post just five hits in Games 1-2.

That changed on Sunday night, when Chicago's 4-9 hitters knocked in nine runs.

Maybe this guy helped:

If Chicago is going to win this series, though, they're probably going to need a starting pitcher to actually give them quality innings. Houston has battered their starters, but getting help from players not named Anderson, Robert or Abreu was just as huge.

Kyle Tucker, October Legend

Like Jim Carrey in The Mask, Tucker is smokin' right now.

He now has two homers, seven RBI, three runs and three extra-base hits in the past two games. Good luck pitching to this guy.

Granted, it shouldn't be a surprise that Tucker has remained a threat, given he hit 30 homers and 92 RBI this past season. But it's hard enough to beat the Astros when the usual suspects like Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez are raking.

When you add Tucker going full Reggie Jackson on top of the guys listed above, the Astros become a very, very dangerous team.

What's Next?

Game 4 is set for Monday afternoon in Chicago at 3:37 p.m. ET on FS1. Carlos Rodon will take the mound for the White Sox, with Houston's starter yet to be named.