Indian Wells Tennis 2021: Zverev, Tsitsipas, Swiatek Wins Highlight Sunday Action

The stars were out Sunday in Indian Wells, California, as early-round play continued in the BNP Paribas Open.

The women's singles draw saw a pair of top-five seeds (Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina) in action, while Leylah Fernandez faced her stiffest test since finishing as runner-up in the U.S. Open.

On the men's side, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas looked to make a strong first impression after Novak Djokovic's withdrawal opened up the field a bit.

BNP Paribas Open

Men's Singles Results

No. 3 Alexander Zverev def. Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

No. 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Pedro Martinez 6-2, 6-4

No. 5 Matteo Berrettini def. Alejandro Tabilo 6-4, 7-5

Albert Ramos-Vinolas def. No. 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2

No. 10 Jannik Sinner def. John Millman 6-2, 6-2

No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta def. Emilio Gomez 6-1, 6-4

No. 13 Cristian Garin def. Ernesto Escobedo 7-5, 6-2

No. 14 Gael Monfils def. Gianluca Mager 6-4, 6-2

Kevin Anderson def. No. 17 Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(7), 7-6(3)

No. 22 Alex de Minaur def. Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 7-5

No. 24 Karen Khachanov def. Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2, 7-5

No. 25 Fabio Fognini def. Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

No. 29 Nikoloz Basilashvili def. Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 6-3

Andy Murray def. No. 30 Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 6-3, 6-2

No. 31 Taylor Fritz def. Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-4

Women's Singles Results

No. 2 Iga Swiatek def. No. 25 Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 Elina Svitolina def. No. 32 Sorana Cirstea 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(3)

No. 27 Victoria Azarenka def. No. 7 Petra Kvitova 7-5, 6-4

Aliaksandra Sasnovich def. No. 11 Simona Halep 7-5, 6-4

No. 19 Jessica Pegula def. Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-1

No. 24 Jelena Ostapenko def. Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

Shelby Rogers def. Irina-Camelia Begu 6-0, 6-2

Recap

Zverev didn't waste any time against Jenson Brooksby, earning a service break in the first game of the match. That was the opening the No. 3 seed needed to claim the set.

The second set began in the same fashion, but Brooksby responded in kind with a break of his own. He jumped on Zverev again in the sixth game to take a commanding 4-2 lead en route to tying the match at one set apiece.

Zverev closed out the victory in less than a half-hour as he steamrolled Brooksby in the third. Ten of his 12 aces came in the final set as he claimed all but three of his 19 service points.

With the result, the German qualified for the ATP Finals.

"I've had my best season so far, and I am really happy to have qualified," he said after the match. "I will be playing in Turin for the first time, and I love competing in Italy in front of passionate fans. I have had good results in Italy and hope it will continue that way."

Things came a little easier for Tsitsipas against Pedro Martinez.

Martinez dropped serve in a back-and-forth second game and couldn't climb out of the early hole he dug for himself in the first set.

The Spaniard broke Tsitsipas to get the second set underway but was unable to maintain his advantage as the French Open runner-up leveled things up in the sixth game. Martinez was serving to stay alive down 4-5 and watched as Tsitsipas needed only four points to secure the victory.

Swiatek encountered little resistance from No. 25 Veronika Kudermetova. Kudermetova won a total of five return points as the 2020 French Open champion was nearly untouchable on serve.

Life wasn't quite so easy for Svitolina as she went to three sets with Sorana Cirstea.

The first set was a roller-coaster affair that saw the two players break serve on five occasions. The sixth game extended to 21 points before Cirstea converted her seventh opportunity for a break.

The second set was similarly competitive but didn't have the same kind of twists and turns. Svitolina went ahead 2-1 after breaking Cirstea's serve and staved off two break-point chances for the Romanian to even things up.

Cirstea put herself in the driver's seat in the decisive set after going up 4-2, but she immediately let Svitolina back into the match by dropping serve in the next game. That set the stage for their tiebreaker, and the 2020 Olympic bronze medalist cruised to a win.

Elsewhere in the women's draw, Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka added another entry to their rivalry, meeting for the first time since the 2019 St. Petersburg Ladies' Trophy. Kvitova came away as the winner on that occasion, but it wasn't to be for the two-time Wimbledon champion on Sunday.

Azarenka recorded nine aces and won 50 percent of her second-service points. Kvitova, on the other hand, committed seven double faults and claimed only 37.1 percent of her points on second serve.