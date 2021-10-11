X

    USMNT Lose to Panama 1-0 in 2022 World Cup Qualifier After Anibal Godoy Goal

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2021

    AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco

    United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter decided to shuffle the lineup for Sunday's road matchup against Panama in World Cup qualifying. It turned out to be costly. 

    The USMNT dropped crucial points against their underdog opponents, losing 1-0. Anibal Godoy's glancing header off a corner kick was the game's lone goal. 

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Panama take the lead over the USMNT 😳 <a href="https://t.co/tMsgTaqXTI">pic.twitter.com/tMsgTaqXTI</a>

    In what has become a recurring theme for the United States in qualifying, the first half was a slog. It was Panama had the better chances and, were it not for the heroics of Matt Turner, easily could have been up a goal or two.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Big save from Matt Turner 👊 <a href="https://t.co/UBBCONk5G3">pic.twitter.com/UBBCONk5G3</a>

    Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

    The USMNT have yet to register a good first half in qualifying. <br>Now the good news… They have been a great 2nd half team.

    Paul Carr @PaulCarr

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> hasn't scored in eight straight first halves, the team's longest such streak in the last 30 years.<br><br>On the bright side, the U.S. outscored opponents 9-1 in the previous seven games. 🇺🇸

    Jeff Carlisle @JeffreyCarlisle

    HT: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/usmnt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#usmnt</a> 0-0 Panama. Very few positive other than the fact that the U.S. didn't concede thanks to Turner and the two CBs. Press isn't in sync. Sloppy play in midfield. Crosses not finding targets. Just brutal for the most part.

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    US playing like a team devoid of leadership. Plenty on bench that to change that and reinforce trend of being a Second Half Team

    But unlike past performances, the USMNT's second-half heroics never came. 

    Perhaps some shakiness was to be expected from a lineup that was comprehensively reworked after Thursday's 2-0 win against Jamaica. But the USMNT has enough depth to be far brighter than they showed in the first half, or in the full 90 minutes, period. 

    Suffice to say, the performance was met with frustration:

    Taylor Twellman @TaylorTwellman

    Gross. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>

    Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora

    Berhaulter at the helm for some of the most insipid, clueless, gutless efforts ever in WCQ and isn't even halfway through the cycle. Terrible hire.

    Jeff Carlisle @JeffreyCarlisle

    FT: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/usmnt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#usmnt</a> 0-1 Panama.This loss was particularly ugly. U.S. subpar in too many areas to deserve anything. In the future, 1 of Adams or McKennie has to be on the field. That initial midfield lineup never looked in sync on either side of the ball. Pressure is on against Costa Rica.

    If nothing else, it highlighted how important players like Tyler Adams, Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie and Ricardo Pepi—not to mention Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, each unavailable over this international break—are to the USMNT's attack. 

    Still, it remains a huge concern that the United States has shown both a propensity to start games at a snail's pace and have dropped points from winnable matchups in the final round of qualifying. Some of Berhalter's lineup decisions, in hindsight, have been perplexing. 

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    After the last set of WCQs for USMNT, I decided to wait before being critical of lineup choices and Berhalter. The team is in first place after four games, after all. <br><br>But uh…this starting lineup was very much not it in this situation, on the road in Panama.

    Jonathan Tannenwald @thegoalkeeper

    Squad rotation to prioritize home games is one thing.<br><br>A lot of squad rotation to prioritize home games while on the road against the team that went to the last World Cup you failed to qualify for... might lead to a loss.

    Yes, it is smart to rotate players with three games in a week in what is a grueling octagonal. The issue is how Berhalter chose to rotate the lineup in this game, moves that will be examined closely (and likely harshly). 

    With this loss, the United States has eight points through five games and could fall to second place by the end of the night. Mexico will take three-point lead on the Americans if it secures a victory over Honduras. Panama, meanwhile, also has eight points and only trails the United States on goal differential. Canada lurks in fourth place with seven points. 

    So what was already an important matchup with Costa Rica on Wednesday night (7 p.m. ET) has become absolutely crucial. Dropping points is no longer an option for the United States. Once again, the USMNT's margin for error has shrunk. 

