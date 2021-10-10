Giants' Kadarius Toney Fantasy Outlook After Breakout Game, Kenny Golladay Injury

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

This is the receiver the New York Giants thought they were getting when they selected Kadarius Toney in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Toney caught 10 passes for 189 yards on 13 targets prior to his ejection in the fourth quarter.

The Giants needed the rookie to deliver after Kenny Golladay suffered a knee injury that knocked him out of the game.

Toney was almost nonexistent in New York's offense through three games. He had four catches for 14 yards over that span. Then he had six receptions for 78 yards in a Week 4 victory over the New Orleans Saints as Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton were unavailable.

The hamstring problems limiting Shepard and Slayton have opened the door for Toney to shine, and now there may be no going back.

Based on Sunday's production, the 22-year-old is likely to be one of the most-added receivers on the waiver wire heading into Week 6. Fantasy football managers who are looking for help at wideout should put in a claim now because he may not be available for much longer.

Projecting his value over the next few games is nonetheless a little tricky after Daniel Jones left Sunday's game with a concussion.

Although Jones has his fair share of detractors, New York's passing game will take a step backward if Mike Glennon is under center in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams. That, in turn, could limit Toney's fantasy ceiling.

But you should target Toney now and figure out his place in your lineup later.