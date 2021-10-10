Zach Wilson Says Jets' Slow Starts on Offense Are 'Crushing Us'

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson told reporters the team's slow starts are "crushing us" after Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

"It's a block we have to get over," Wilson added. "We have to get out of that trend of starting bad. ... We can't keep trying to come from behind. The NFL is too hard to always come from behind."

The Jets trailed 17-0 early in the Week 5 game in London, falling behind 20-3 at halftime. A late charge cut the deficit to three before the team eventually suffered its fourth loss in five games this season.

The slow start was nothing new for the Jets, who haven't scored a single point in the first quarter this season.

The squad has been outscored 75-13 in the first half of games, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

New York has been better in the second half, including in the Week 4 comeback against the Tennessee Titans. Wilson threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes in the overtime win after the squad trailed 9-7 at halftime.

The Jets also turned a 16-0 halftime deficit against the Carolina Panthers into a narrow loss in Week 1.

It provides something to build on for the struggling franchise, but there is still just one win to show for it.

"In the second half of every single game, we've looked real good," Wilson said Sunday. "We know what we're capable of and we're able to show it at the end. ... Starting three-and-out is no way to do it."