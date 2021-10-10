Mika Zibanejad, Rangers Agree to Reported 8-Year Contract Worth Roughly $68M

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The New York Rangers are locking up their star player to a long-term deal.

On Sunday, the team announced it has agreed to terms with Mika Zibanejad on an eight-year contract extension. According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the extension is worth nearly $68 million with an average annual value "in the range" of $8.5 million.

Zibanejad led the Rangers with 24 goals in 56 games last season, adding 26 assists to rank second on the team with 50 points. The 28-year-old center also recorded a team-high seven game-winning goals.

Zibanejad was drafted sixth overall in 2011 by the Ottawa Senators. He was traded to New York in July 2016.

"Since joining the team in 2016, Mika has emerged as one of the premier players in the NHL," Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury said. "In addition to being a great player on the ice, Mika is an exemplary person off of the ice. We are fortunate to have him as part of our Rangers organization and are excited that he will continue his career in New York."

Zibanejad has recorded 200 goals and 234 assists for 434 points in his 10-year career, with the majority of his production coming for the Blueshirts. In five seasons in New York, he's registered 136 goals and 147 assists in 323 games.

Zibanejad is a native of Stockholm, Sweden, and was one of the first three players named to his country's roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday.

Zibanejad and the Rangers will look to improve on last year's 27-23 record. New York has failed to qualify for the playoffs in three of the last four seasons.