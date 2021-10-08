Nick Kyrgios, GF Chiara Passari Given Separate Hotel Rooms by Police After Argument

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios and his girlfriend, Chiara Passari, were put in separate hotel rooms by police Thursday following an argument, according to the Sydney Morning Herald (via Dan Wolken of the USA Today).

"Police were alerted to a verbal argument between two occupants within a Pedi-hotel," South Australian police said in a statement. "An investigation was conducted, no offenses were disclosed and both parties will now spend the remainder of their quarantine in separate rooms."

Kyrgios returned to his native Australia after competing at the Laver Cup in Boston. Australia's COVID-19 protocols require two weeks of quarantine at a hotel upon entering the country.

Kyrgios and Passari will remain in quarantine until they can be released next week, but will do so in separate rooms.

According to Wolken, the two began dating last year but have had public disputes on social media. At one point, Passari posted a photo of Kyrgios in bed with another woman during an Instagram Q&A.

Kyrgios had been as high as No. 13 in the men's world rankings in 2016 and was in the top 20 as recently as 2020. The 26-year-old has struggled lately, however, finishing just 7-8 overall in 2021 with zero titles.

The latest North American tour was especially brutal for Kyrgios. He lost in his first match of four of five tournaments, including the U.S. Open.

He announced in September he would shut himself down for the remainder of 2021 while he rests his injured knee. Kyrgios said he plans to return for the 2022 Australian Open.