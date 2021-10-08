Tommy Fury, Tyson's Half Brother, Agrees to Fight Contract with Jake Paul

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Tommy Fury said he's reached a tentative agreement for a boxing match against YouTube star Jake Paul pending a final review of the contract.

Fury, the half brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, told TMZ Sports in an interview released Friday he's planning to deliver a ferocious knockout to Paul in the hyped clash.

"Get that sent [contract] over to my lawyers ASAP, right now, we'll get that looked at and sorted because there's not a chance in hell you're winning this fight," he said. "You're leaving on a stretcher. You're getting knocked spark out and you know it. Get it over to me now."

