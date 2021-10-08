The Rock Makes Rap Debut with Feature on Tech N9ne's 'Face Off'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The world of music is full of athletes and entertainers who have crossed over and tried their hand at beats and melodies. Damian Lillard, Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant, among others, have dropped albums as rappers. Jared Leto has Thirty Seconds to Mars. Even Mark Wahlberg got his start in Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

But how many folks have gone from football, to WWE, to the silver screen and now into music?

Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you The Rock's rap debut on Tech N9ne's "Face Off," also featuring King Iso and Joey Cool:

The Rock's general vibe fits with the song, for sure, though there's something a little bit jarring about his "motivational speaker trying to pump up a corporate conference" style compared to the other artists on this track.

But hey, going from college football to being one of the most beloved superstars in WWE history and then being a truly awesome actor with comedy range means you don't have to be Kendrick Lamar on your hip-hop debut. Nobody gets to be elite at everything.