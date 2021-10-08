Ricardo Pepi's Brace Leads USA to World Cup Qualifying Win over Jamaica

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Ricardo Pepi. Learn the name. He's the future of the forward position for the United States men's national soccer team.

The 18-year-old striker has continued his torrid run during World Cup qualifying, posting a brace in just his second USMNT start, a 2-0 win over Jamaica in Austin, Texas, on Thursday night.

The excellent performances of Pepi and fellow 18-year-old Yunus Musah was the storyline after the USMNT's much-needed win, which pushed it at least temporarily atop the CONCACAF table with eight points. The future looks bright for the young Americans.

But without Pepi's positioning and scoring touch—and beautiful buildup play by the United States—that storyline could have been the questionable officiating.

Just 20 seconds into the game, Paul Arriola was played into empty space and appeared to be free on goal when he was clattered into by Jamaica's Kemar Lawrence. It certainly looked to be a denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity and should have resulted in a red card, though referee Reon Radix brandished a yellow.

In the 33rd minute, Brenden Aaronson was fouled on the edge of the box by Damion Lowe, and again it appeared only the goalkeeper was between the American and the net. And again, Radix opted for a yellow.

CONCACAF doesn't have VAR availability, so that can at least be partially blamed for the poor decisions. Either way, the United States rightly will feel aggrieved that the game ended with 11 Jamaica players on the pitch.

Granted, it's a moot point in a 2-0 win. And while Jamaica isn't one of the top sides in CONCACAF, the United States' fairly easy victory without Christian Pulisic or Gio Reyna shouldn't be ignored.

The positives from Thursday were numerous. Weston McKennie made his return and played well. Sergino Dest was weaving down the right flank and assisted on the first goal.

For the past few years, the talk about the USMNT after its failure to qualify for the last World Cup has featured the young talent waiting in the wings. At least on this night, those players justified the hype.