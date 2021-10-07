Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Lawsuit Should Be Dismissed, Says Judge

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts recommended Wednesday that Kathryn Mayorga's lawsuit against Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo should be dismissed, per Ken Ritter of the Associated Press, saying her attorney Leslie Mark Stovall relied on documents that were leaked or stolen.

Mayorga said Ronaldo raped her in 2009 in Las Vegas.

"Dismissing Mayorga's case for the inappropriate conduct of her attorney is a harsh result," Albregts wrote in a recommendation to U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey. "But it is, unfortunately, the only appropriate sanction to ensure the integrity of the judicial process."

In her lawsuit, Mayorga alleged that Ronaldo and his legal team pressured her to sign a nondisclosure agreement and take a $375,000 hush settlement. She accused him of coercion and fraud, racketeering and civil conspiracy and abuse of process, per CNN.com.

In 2019, the Clark County District Attorney's office declined to press criminal charges against Ronaldo. The Las Vegas Police Department had reopened an investigation into Ronaldo in 2018.

Albregts' recommendation did not rule on whether Ronaldo committed a crime or find evidence that Ronaldo and his legal team "intimidated Mayorga or impeded law enforcement" in Aug. 2010, when she dropped the original criminal charges and signed the settlement.

Instead, the recommendation focused on Mayorga's attorney.

"Stovall has acted in bad faith to his client's—and his profession's—detriment," Albregts wrote.

Ronaldo's legal team said they were "pleased with the court's detailed review ... and its willingness to justly apply the law to the facts and recommend dismissal of the civil case against Mr. Ronaldo."

Ritter wrote that "Stovall and other attorneys in his office did not immediately respond" to the AP's messages concerning the judge's decision.