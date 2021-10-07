X

    Pete Rose Defends Decision to Launch Gambling Podcast: 'I Know How it Looks'

    Adam WellsOctober 7, 2021

    Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

    If Pete Rose ever wants to get back into the good graces of Major League Baseball, his latest business venture might not be the way to go. 

    Rose spoke to USA Today's Bob Nightengale about the launch of his new daily gambling podcast. 

    "I know how it looks, and people will criticize," Rose said, "but it's not gambling. It's handicapping. I'm a handicapper."

