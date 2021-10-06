Bucks vs. Grizzlies Preseason Game Canceled After False Fire Alarm in 3rd Quarter

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

The preseason game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum in Memphis was canceled Tuesday night in the third quarter after a false fire alarm halted play.

The Grizzlies were leading 87-77 at the time of the cancellation.

Here's the moment the game came to a halt:

While the Bucks awaited word on whether the game was indeed going to be canned, they apparently enjoyed themselves some dinner:

About an hour after the alarm went off, the game was formally canceled.

The Bucks did not play any of their three stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton or Jrue Holiday in the game. Jordan Nwora led the team with 16 points.

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. did play for Memphis, however, with the former putting on a show. Morant put up 27 points, six rebounds, five assists and another one of his patented monster dunks:

Jackson added seven points, seven rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal.

Memphis next faces the Charlotte Hornets on the road Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET. The Bucks travel to Brooklyn to face the Nets in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.