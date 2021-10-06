X

    Bucks vs. Grizzlies Preseason Game Canceled After False Fire Alarm in 3rd Quarter

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 6, 2021

    AP Photo/Brandon Dill

    The preseason game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum in Memphis was canceled Tuesday night in the third quarter after a false fire alarm halted play. 

    Evan Barnes〽️ @evan_b

    The players are heading to the locker room and fans are being evacuated. Not sure what's up but we'll keep you posted

    Evan Barnes〽️ @evan_b

    We've been told it's a false alarm inside FedExForum due to a sprinkler going off in a non-public area.<br><br>Good ole preseason at work.

    Joe Vardon @joevardon

    Ok…we have a cancellation. The refs are leaving, Bucks officials have been informed there will be no more basketball tonight.

    Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR

    Bucks at Grizzlies game suspended; statement from the NBA below. <a href="https://t.co/ugNoF8GSxc">pic.twitter.com/ugNoF8GSxc</a>

    The Grizzlies were leading 87-77 at the time of the cancellation.

    Here's the moment the game came to a halt:

    Molly Morrison @mollyhannahm

    fire alarm going off inside grizzlies arena. players and fans are exiting <a href="https://t.co/9VNP1a3rVI">pic.twitter.com/9VNP1a3rVI</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    A fire alarm went off during the Bucks-Grizzlies game<br><br>Fans were evacuated from the building, and both teams went to their locker rooms <a href="https://t.co/y7Iuozsczr">pic.twitter.com/y7Iuozsczr</a>

    While the Bucks awaited word on whether the game was indeed going to be canned, they apparently enjoyed themselves some dinner:

    The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA

    The Grizzlies and Bucks' preseason game was stopped due to a false alarm. <br><br>So Khris Middleton made sure the prepared BBQ didn't go to waste.<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/jessbensontv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jessbensontv</a> | H/T <a href="https://twitter.com/joevardon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joevardon</a><a href="https://t.co/zPi8qaU72U">pic.twitter.com/zPi8qaU72U</a>

    Joe Vardon @joevardon

    I asked Jrue Holiday, who is carrying a tray of Gus’ chicken to the bus, if the game is canceled. ‘I’m gonna go ahead and say yes, as they have us evacuating. But I haven’t heard anything.’

    Joe Vardon @joevardon

    Mike Budenholzer and a Bucks assistant are carrying a table over to the Bucks’ bus. They are apparently going to set up a picnic as we wait for the league to cancel this game.

    About an hour after the alarm went off, the game was formally canceled.

    The Bucks did not play any of their three stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton or Jrue Holiday in the game. Jordan Nwora led the team with 16 points.

    Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. did play for Memphis, however, with the former putting on a show. Morant put up 27 points, six rebounds, five assists and another one of his patented monster dunks:

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    JA MORANT GETTIN' UP 🚀<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/memgrizz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@memgrizz</a>)<a href="https://t.co/zmXHscOjn3">pic.twitter.com/zmXHscOjn3</a>

    Jackson added seven points, seven rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal.

    Memphis next faces the Charlotte Hornets on the road Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET. The Bucks travel to Brooklyn to face the Nets in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

