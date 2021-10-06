Suns' Deandre Ayton on Claims Finals Run Was a Fluke: 'It's Personal Now'

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton is eager to silence the skeptics who question the team's championship hopes in 2022 despite coming off a 2021 NBA Finals run.

"All that blood and sweat and tears and the sacrifices our team made and you're trying to say it was a fluke," the 6'11" center said to azcentral's Duane Rankin. "It's personal now. I have so much vengeance coming into this league. I'm fed up. That's just my energy right now."

The Suns undoubtedly benefited from injuries to key players on their playoff opponents.

Anthony Davis was slowed by a groin strain in the first round as the Los Angeles Lakers lost to Phoenix in six games. The Denver Nuggets were without the services of Jamal Murray and got swept. The Los Angeles Clippers advanced to the Western Conference Finals despite Kawhi Leonard's partial ACL tear.

But Monty Williams' squad finished with the NBA's second-best record (51-21) and third-best net rating (5.9), per NBA.com, in the regular season. Between the arrival of Chris Paul and the continued improvement of Ayton and Devin Booker, the franchise turned a corner.

Winning the West again will be difficult, but failing to do so shouldn't discredit what Phoenix achieved last season.

While he didn't mention it to Rankin, Ayton's contract status might be another source of motivation in 2021-22.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 2018 No. 1 overall pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal and can hit restricted free agency next summer. While fellow 2018 draftees Trae Young, Luka Doncic, Michael Porter Jr. and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have all cashed out, he's still waiting for an extension.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that Phoenix is balking for now at giving Ayton a max contract.

Through three seasons, the 23-year-old is averaging 16.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. Just as importantly, he was a valuable contributor in the playoffs, putting up 15.8 points and 11.8 boards per game in 22 appearances.

Ayton and the Suns have until Oct. 18 to agree to an extension. Should that deadline pass, he'll have a clear point to prove on the court.