Nets Rumors: Sekou Doumbouya Traded to Rockets; Edmond Sumner Acquired from Pacers

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Brooklyn Nets were reportedly quite busy Tuesday with the season approaching.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported they traded Sekou Doumbouya and a second-round pick to the Houston Rockets, although ESPN's Tim MacMahon noted Houston plans on waiving the 2019 first-rounder.

The Nets weren't done, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported they acquired Edmond Sumner and a 2025 second-round pick (via the Miami Heat) from the Indiana Pacers. However, Wojnarowski pointed out Brooklyn's plan is to waive Sumner, who will not play this season because of a knee injury.

Doumbouya entered the league as a first-round pick of the Detroit Pistons and was a secondary contributor in his first two seasons for the team.

He averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting just 38.4 percent from the field in those two seasons. He didn't show enough for the Pistons to keep him, and they traded him to the Nets in September.

Marlowe Alter and Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reported the Nets sent Detroit big man DeAndre Jordan, four second-round picks and $5.78 million in the deal. Jahlil Okafor also went to Brooklyn.

The Pistons negotiated a buyout with Jordan, and he has since joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Doumbouya will surely get another chance on a team considering his draft status, and it wasn't that long ago he flashed his potential during the 2019-20 campaign for the G League's Grand Rapids Drive.

He averaged 17.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 16 G League games that season as someone who looked to have plenty of potential at the professional level.