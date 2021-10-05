Aaron Rodgers: I'm Not Angling for Offseason Steelers Trade with Mike Tomlin Comments

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Despite giving heavy praise to Mike Tomlin, Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is not looking for a trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rodgers discussed the rumors Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show:

"I'm just speaking the truth," Rodgers said. "Ask me a question about Mike Tomlin I'm going to tell you how I feel about Mike Tomlin. If you want to take that and run with it and say I'm angling for my next team or something, I'm not. I'm just answering questions about my respect for Mike."

The decision comes after Rodgers' previous appearance on the Pat McAfee Show last week, where he discussed Tomlin ahead of the Week 4 game against Pittsburgh.

"I have a ton of respect for Mike," Rodgers said. "I think he's a fantastic coach. I love the way that he leads. I love that way that he talks after the games. He always seems to keep things really even keel. Looks like he's somebody that players love playing for."

Rodgers continued to praise Tomlin on Tuesday after host and former teammate A.J. Hawk accused him of "flirting" with the Steelers coach:

These quotes spurred plenty of speculation during the week about Rodgers potentially landing in Pittsburgh, with Matt Schneidman of The Athletic calling the Steelers a "viable option" for next season (via Tim Benz of the Pittsburgh Tribune).

Rodgers' future in Green Bay beyond this year remains a mystery after he nearly held out of the 2021 season. The Packers can save $19.3 million against the cap by trading the quarterback next offseason, per Spotrac, opening up playing time for 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love in the process.

The Steelers, meanwhile, could be in need of a quarterback upgrade with Ben Roethlisberger struggling during the 1-3 start. The 39-year-old has thrown four interceptions in his last three games and has just a 78.9 quarterback rating so far this season.

While it would seem to be a perfect match on paper, Rodgers maintains he isn't trying to work out a future deal.