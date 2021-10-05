Bettor Wins $126K on 10-Leg NFL Parlay After Placing $500 Wager

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Talk about sweating out the last leg of a parlay.

One gambler wagered $500 on a 10-team parlay in Week 4 of the NFL season. The payout was more than $126,000 and came down to the Los Angeles Chargers giving up three points in Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Said gambler let it ride instead of cashing out for more than $45,000:

It turns out that was the right move, thanks in large part to the Chargers' red-hot start on the way to a 28-14 victory.

Los Angeles jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead and was in full control, which created an opportunity to cash out for more than $80,000.

The bettor still wasn't doing it:

Things got dicey from there as the Raiders scored two quick touchdowns to close the gap to 21-14 heading to the fourth quarter. However, the Chargers delivered with the game on the line and converted a critical fourth down before Austin Ekeler scored a touchdown.

Derwin James' interception all but clinched it and set off an appropriate celebration for someone who just won potentially life-changing money.