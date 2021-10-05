Browns' Myles Garrett Jokes About Being Randomly Drug Tested After Playing Sleeveless

AP Photo/David Richard

Giving everyone a ticket to the gun show apparently isn't without consequences.

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett revealed Monday he was selected to be randomly drug tested, one day after a 14-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in which his physique was on full display:

Ten players from a given team are randomly selected to be tested in a given week. Garrett's example will add to the perception the process may not be as impartial as people are led to believe.

It doesn't appear Garrett was tested after posting 4.5 sacks in Cleveland's Week 3 demolition of the Chicago Bears. He was wearing long sleeves for that outing, so the right wardrobe choice could be the key.