Predators Asst. Todd Richards Expected to Make Complete Recovery After Heart Attack

Former Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild head coach and current Nashville Predators assistant coach Todd Richards is expected to make a full recovery after he suffered a heart attack on Friday.

The Predators announced Richards was released from the hospital and is "resting comfortably" in his home.

Nashville hired him as an assistant coach in October 2020, and the team went 31-23-2 during his one season on the bench. The Predators lost in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Richards played professionally for 13 seasons, making eight appearances in NHL games for the Hartford Whalers during the 1990-91 and 1991-92 campaigns, before he joined the coaching ranks.

The 54-year-old was an assistant coach for the San Jose Sharks before leading the Wild to a 77-71-16 record in two seasons as the head coach. The Blue Jackets went 127-112-21 under his direction in five seasons, and he spent four years as an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning prior to joining the Predators.

The Lightning won the 2020 Stanley Cup with Richards on the coaching staff.