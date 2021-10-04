Hayden Holman Dies at Age 22 After Collapsing Near Finish Line of St. George Marathon

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Hayden Holman died at the age of 22 shortly after he collapsed near the finish line while running the 26-mile St. George Marathon in Utah on Saturday.

"He called (family members) when he was two minutes from the finish line to make sure someone was there to take a picture," his stepmother, Karin Holman, said, per Nate Sunderland of the EastIdahoNews.com. "But he never showed up."

Though emergency personnel administered CPR and were able to get Holman's heart beating again, he eventually died in the hospital.

Holman was from Idaho and attended Brigham Young University-Idaho.

The official cause of death is unknown, although there are plans to perform an autopsy.