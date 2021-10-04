Bare Knuckle FC Fighter Justin Thornton Dies at Age 38

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Mixed martial arts fighter Justin Thornton, who last competed in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, died at the age of 38.

"This morning we were very saddened to be notified of the passing of one of our fighters, Justin Thornton, who competed at BKFC 20 on August 20, 2021," BKFC President Dave Feldman said Monday. "We join the rest of the combat sports community in sending our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Thornton was knocked out in the first round by Dillon Cleckler at BKFC 20 on Aug. 20 in Biloxi, Mississippi. Nineteen seconds after the opening bell, he hit the mat face-first following a particularly hard right by Cleckler.

According to MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, Thornton was "partially paralyzed after the fight." He was also hospitalized for multiple weeks and developed an infection from a spinal cord injury.

The cause of Thornton's death hasn't been disclosed.

A native of Natchez, Mississippi, he compiled a 6-18 career record.