Ed Orgeron on LSU's 3-2 Start to Season: 'Ultimately I'm Responsible'

Since going undefeated and winning the national championship in 2019, the LSU football team has endured a steep fall from grace.

The Tigers are just one game above .500 since their national title win. They suffered a 24-19 loss to Auburn on Saturday, dropping them to 3-2 in the 2021 season. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron accepted responsibility for his team's performance.

"Ultimately I'm responsible for the performance of the team," Orgeron told reporters on Monday. "I always will be responsible."

Through five games, LSU's offense is averaging 364.9 yards and 31.4 points. But new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz has faced some scrutiny over his play-calling. Orgeron expressed confidence in Peetz but admitted that the team could benefit from simplifying things.

"Jake is trying to do a tremendous job," Orgeron said. "I believe in him. There are just a few things we need to get fixed.

"We just need to settle down. Mostly just call the play and let them go and not try to change it; I think that's when we get into most of our problems."

In particular, LSU's running game has fallen off this season as the Tigers are averaging 66.2 yards on the ground. LSU averaged 121.7 rushing yards in 2020 and historically has been known for boasting a strong rushing attack.

The Tigers' running game has suffered because offensive line has been subpar this season. Position coach Brad Davis was hired from Arkansas in June, and that likely has affected the group's chemistry.

"We need to make a couple of adjustments on the things we're doing and maybe some different sets, some different formations to help us be more aggressive and attack the line of scrimmage," he said. "We're not doing that well and hopefully we can get that done this week."

LSU will hit the road on Saturday to face No. 16 Kentucky, which is undefeated at 5-0 and tied for first place in the SEC East. Including the Wildcats, the Tigers' next five opponents are all currently ranked within the Top 20.