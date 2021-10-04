Bill Belichick Comments on Tom Brady Meeting, Seth Wickersham's Book About Patriots

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Monday he wouldn't reveal details about his private meeting with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady following their highly anticipated Sunday Night Football matchup.

"I don't know what everybody else thinks. I know my relationship with Tom and it's been a great one over 20 years," Belichick said on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show. "I keep all my conversations with Tom personal, like I always have."

Belichick also downplayed claims made in an upcoming book, It's Better To Be Feared, by ESPN's Seth Wickersham about the franchise's six-championship dynasty.

"I don't think I'm ever surprised by that type of media coverage," Belichick said on WEEI. "I don't think I ever even talked to the guy, so I don't know him. You have to ask him what his great sources are. I'm not sure."

Brady and the Bucs scored a 19-17 win in his return to Gillette Stadium.

