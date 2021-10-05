J.D. Martinez Left Off Red Sox Roster for Wild Card Game vs. Yankees Due to Injury

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Boston Red Sox designated hitter and outfielder J.D. Martinez was left off the team's roster for Tuesday night's American League Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees after he suffered an ankle injury over the weekend.

As noted by Jon Heyman of MLB Network and 670 The Score, the 34-year-old rolled his ankle on a base during the Red Sox's 7-5 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

It's unclear if Martinez would be available for the American League Division Series should the team advance.

Martinez had 28 home runs, 99 RBI and a .286 batting average this season for the Red Sox, who went 92-70. He's a key cog in a Red Sox lineup that finished the year third in OPS and fifth in runs.

Unfortunately for Boston, Martinez will not be back in time, meaning the Red Sox must find a way to win without him to earn a date with the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.