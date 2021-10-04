Tom Brady, Bucs Edge Mac Jones, Patriots in QB's Return as Nick Folk Misses Late FG

AP Photo/Stew Milne

Tom Brady won 219 games as a member of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, but he notched his first as a visitor Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the host New England Patriots 19-17.

Pats kicker Nick Folk faced a potential game-winning 56-yard field goal attempt with 59 seconds left, but his valiant attempt through the driving rain hit the left upright.

The Buccaneers, who ran out the clock in response, took the lead on its previous drive after Ryan Succop knocked home a 48-yarder.

It was a dramatic ending, but this night was all about No. 12's return.

Brady played for the Pats from 2000-2019, leading the team to 17 postseason appearances, nine AFC titles and six Super Bowl wins. He also made 13 Pro Bowls and won three NFL MVP awards along the way.

The 44-year-old also surpassed ex-NFL quarterback Drew Brees' league record for career passing yards after finding wide receiver Mike Evans with a 28-yard strike in the first quarter.

He finished the night 22-of-43 for 269 yards and now has 80,560 career passing yards for the season.

Brady moved the Bucs to 3-1 with the win. The Pats fell to 1-3.

Notable Performances:

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 22-of-43, 269 passing yards

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette: 20 carries, 91 rushing yards; 3 catches, 47 receiving yards

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans: 7 catches, 75 receiving yards

Patriots QB Mac Jones: 31-of-40, 275 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers: 8 catches, 70 receiving yards; 2-of-2, 45 passing yards

Patriots TE Hunter Henry: 4 catches, 32 receiving yards, 1 TD

What's Next?

Both teams will play on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

The Bucs will host the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium, and the Patriots will visit the Houston Texans in NRG Stadium.

