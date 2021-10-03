Cordarrelle Patterson's Updated Fantasy Stock After Massive Game for Falcons vs. WFT

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Cordarrelle Patterson has established himself as a go-to weapon this season for the Atlanta Falcons, and that continued Sunday in a 34-30 loss against the Washington Football Team.

Patterson finished with five receptions for 82 yards and three touchdowns, all coming within the first three quarters. He started his day with a 42-yard bomb from quarterback Matt Ryan.

Patterson, who ranks second on the Falcons with 27 rushing attempts this season, came out of the backfield for his second score near the goal line.

Patterson's third touchdown was a beautiful back-shoulder catch over Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Patterson's big day is a career-best performance fantasy-wise, and he still had nearly the entire second half left to play.

In addition to his big day receiving, Patterson led the Falcons with 34 rushing yards on six carries. His performance was efficient as he made the most of his time on the field.

From a fantasy perspective, Patterson has made a big splash this season. He's a threat to produce in both the running and passing games.

Patterson has had at least six rushing attempts in every game this season, and he's been targeted six or more times in three games, including Sunday.

In addition to Patterson, the Falcons have strong offensive weapons in receiver Calvin Ridley and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. Atlanta's starting running back Mike Davis scored his first touchdown of the season Sunday on a seven-yard reception and will continue to take away touches from Patterson in the run game.

But Patterson's versatility is what sets him apart, and he's clearly becoming a favorite target of Ryan. With Patterson able to be placed in both the RB and WR spots, he should be considered a high-end RB2 with RB1 potential and a WR2/WR3 tweener.