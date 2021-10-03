X

    Cordarrelle Patterson's Updated Fantasy Stock After Massive Game for Falcons vs. WFT

    Doric SamOctober 4, 2021

    Cordarrelle Patterson has established himself as a go-to weapon this season for the Atlanta Falcons, and that continued Sunday in a 34-30 loss against the Washington Football Team.

    Patterson finished with five receptions for 82 yards and three touchdowns, all coming within the first three quarters. He started his day with a 42-yard bomb from quarterback Matt Ryan.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Matt Ryan heaves it to Cordarrelle Patterson for the house call ☎️<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/wmXfdNl0PA">pic.twitter.com/wmXfdNl0PA</a>

    Patterson, who ranks second on the Falcons with 27 rushing attempts this season, came out of the backfield for his second score near the goal line.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Cordarrelle Patterson punches it in for another TD 💪<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/ij2hGCt4f2">pic.twitter.com/ij2hGCt4f2</a>

    Patterson's third touchdown was a beautiful back-shoulder catch over Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller.

    NFL @NFL

    Cordarrelle Patterson’s third TD is a BEAUTY. <a href="https://twitter.com/ceeflashpee84?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ceeflashpee84</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DirtyBirds?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DirtyBirds</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WASvsATL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WASvsATL</a> on FOX<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/nwZfgIx7zZ">pic.twitter.com/nwZfgIx7zZ</a>

    Patterson's big day is a career-best performance fantasy-wise, and he still had nearly the entire second half left to play.

    Tristan H. Cockcroft @SultanofStat

    Cordarrelle Patterson already has a career best in PPR fantasy points (32.80 right now) with more than a quarter and a half to play. Additionally, he has scored more points in Weeks 2-4 than he did in either his 2019 or 2020 seasons.

    In addition to his big day receiving, Patterson led the Falcons with 34 rushing yards on six carries. His performance was efficient as he made the most of his time on the field.

    Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL

    3 TDs on 17 snaps (38%) for Cordarrelle Patterson. He's breaking logic.

    From a fantasy perspective, Patterson has made a big splash this season. He's a threat to produce in both the running and passing games.

    Patterson has had at least six rushing attempts in every game this season, and he's been targeted six or more times in three games, including Sunday.

    In addition to Patterson, the Falcons have strong offensive weapons in receiver Calvin Ridley and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. Atlanta's starting running back Mike Davis scored his first touchdown of the season Sunday on a seven-yard reception and will continue to take away touches from Patterson in the run game.

    But Patterson's versatility is what sets him apart, and he's clearly becoming a favorite target of Ryan. With Patterson able to be placed in both the RB and WR spots, he should be considered a high-end RB2 with RB1 potential and a WR2/WR3 tweener.

