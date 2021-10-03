Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Chiefs Dominate Jalen Hurts, Eagles in Win

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Kansas City Chiefs snapped their two-game losing streak Sunday with a 42-30 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Things weren't going smoothly for the reigning AFC champions over the past two games. Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in last week's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The defense entered Week 4 tied for last in the NFL with 31.7 points allowed per game.

The Eagles seemed like a good opportunity for Kansas City to get right. They only scored 32 points in their previous two games after dropping 32 on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

As it turned out, that was the case. Patrick Mahomes threw for 278 yards and a season-high five touchdowns. Tyreek Hill was on the receiving end of three of those touchdowns. He also had 186 yards on 11 catches.

Jalen Hurts had a solid day throwing the ball. He finished with a career-high 387 yards passing. He also added 47 yards running. DeVonta Smith had more receiving yards in this game (122) than in the previous three games combined (115).

Notable Game Stats

Patrick Mahomes (KC): 24-of-30, 278 yards, 5 TD, INT; 4 carries, 27 yards

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC): 14 carries, 102 yards; 2 receptions, 12 yards, TD

Tyreek Hill (KC): 11 receptions, 186 yards, 3 TD

Jalen Hurts (PHI): 32-of-48, 387 yards, 2 TD; 8 carries, 47 yards

DeVonta Smith (PHI): 7 receptions, 122 yards

Kenneth Gainwell (PHI): 3 carries, 31 yards; 6 receptions, 58 yards

Mahomes, Chiefs Rebound in Impressive Fashion

Sunday's game was a perfect encapsulation of how the Chiefs will have to win games with their defense being in its current state.

Mahomes dazzled right out of the gate, completing four of five attempts on Kansas City's first possession. The big play on the drive was a 37-yard pass to Hill that set them up at the 1-yard line.

The drive was capped off by Mahomes completing an underhand pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the touchdown.

Mahomes was fantastic in the first half. The former NFL MVP went 13-of-16 for 144 yards and three touchdowns to guide the Chiefs to a 21-13 lead at the intermission.

Kansas City was also having tremendous success on the ground through the first two quarters. The team racked up 92 yards on 12 carries, led by 45 yards from Edwards-Helaire.

The second half didn't start as well for Mahomes or the Chiefs. He was picked off by Eric Wilson while trying to force the ball to Travis Kelce in the middle of the field. The three-time Pro Bowler has already thrown four interceptions this season after throwing six on 588 attempts in 2020.

After the Eagles settled for a field goal to cut the deficit to 21-16, the Chiefs turned to Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams on their ensuing drive. The duo combined for 42 of the team's 75 yards, with Williams capping it off with a touchdown run from one yard out.

The Eagles did continue to hang around into the fourth quarter, so Chiefs head coach Andy Reid went back to the ground game to burn clock.

Kansas City's first four plays after the Eagles got within 28-23 were runs. Mahomes took over after getting into Philadelphia territory. He had a 12-yard run on 2nd-and-9 to get a first down. Two plays later, he found Tyreek Hill for a 12-yard score to extend the lead back to 12.

There are still issues for the Chiefs on the defensive side of the ball. A better offense likely would have converted more of their red-zone opportunities into touchdowns rather than settle for field goals.

But Mahomes was able to remind everyone why Kansas City doesn't have to play perfect defense to win games. His connection with Hill was on point all day. They scored touchdowns on six of their seven possessions.

Any concern about the Chiefs potentially being vulnerable coming off back-to-back losses were washed away with one brilliant performance.

Hurts Shows Strengths, Weaknesses in Loss

Based on the counting stats, Hurts is having a very good season for the Eagles. He threw for 326 yards in the loss against the Cowboys, but also had an interception returned for a touchdown.

Sunday's game against the Chiefs was yet another strong statistical game for Hurts. The second-year quarterback threw for a career-high 387 yards. His first touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert was a perfectly placed throw that gave the Eagles a 10-7 lead.

The Eagles were going to need many long, sustained drives that finished with touchdowns to keep pace with the Chiefs. That drive lasted 12 plays and 84 yards, taking more than six minutes off the clock.

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen did a great job of having Hurts get the ball to Philadelphia's best skill players to let them work. DeVonta Smith had his first career 100-yard game after having just 44 yards in the previous two games combined.

The Eagles had seven different receivers with at least one catch that went 15 yards. Moving the ball wasn't a problem until they got into the red zone. Their offense has been very good so far this season when they get inside the opponent's 20.

Philadelphia's touchdown percentage of 85.7 inside the red zone ranked fifth in the NFL through the first three weeks. Things took a turn this week, as the offense was held to three field goals in five trips to the red zone before getting a garbage-time touchdown from Greg Ward.

Trailing 28-16 early in the fourth quarter, Hurts did take a sack on 1st-and-goal that moved the Eagles back to Kansas City's 16-yard line. He was able to rebound with a nine-yard completion on the next play, setting up Kenneth Gainwell's touchdown run on third down.

The early returns for Hurts and the Eagles have been mixed so far. He is capable of making big plays with his arm and legs, but the lack of consistency even within drives is limiting the offense.

Smith's performance is undoubtedly a highlight that should have Philadelphia fans encouraged. He would have been the best receiver on the field today if not for Hill's showing.

Things figure to remain difficult for an Eagles team still trying to figure itself out. Their next three games are against the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders.

What's Next?

The Chiefs will return home next Sunday for an AFC Championship Game rematch against the Buffalo Bills. The Eagles will travel to Bank of America Stadium to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 5.