NFL Rumors: Josh McCown Being Monitored by Teams; Jets, Jaguars Linked

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Veteran quarterback Josh McCown could return to the NFL later this season after he finishes coaching his son's high school football team in Rusk, Texas, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets reportedly expressed interest in adding the 42-year-old in the offseason, and they are among the teams still monitoring him as the season progresses. Per La Canfora, the quarterback could sign with a squad by Week 9 or 10 of the 2021 season.

McCown last started a regular-season game in 2018, and he spent last year with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad before finishing the season with the Houston Texans. He interviewed with the Texans for the head-coaching vacancy in the offseason before the team hired David Culley.

As La Canfora noted, several teams still consider McCown a future head coach and could use him as a mentor in the locker room this season.

The quarterback has served this type of role late in his career, working alongside first-round draft picks like Carson Wentz, Sam Darnold and Johnny Manziel.

The Jaguars and Jets are each relying on young quarterbacks this season in 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, respectively. Both teams are also relying on first-time NFL head coaches. It has led to a slow start, with the pair combining for an 0-7 record entering Sunday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Adding an experienced player like McCown could help the quarterbacks get better acclimated to the NFL as they try to realize their potential.

McCown has never been a star at this level, producing a career quarterback rating of 79.7, but he has made 76 starts and 102 appearances for nine organizations. His most recent game action came with the Eagles in the 2019 postseason when he finished 18-of-24 for 174 yards after taking over for the injured Wentz.