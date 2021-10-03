Tom Brady Rumors: Bucs QB Not Retiring, To Discuss Contract Extension in Offseason

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Ahead of Tom Brady's much-anticipated return to Foxborough as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, the future Hall of Fame quarterback is reportedly looking to continue his NFL career beyond 2021.

Per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Brady has "made it clear" he has no intention of retiring and plans to discuss a new contract with the Bucs in the offseason.

Brady, who leads the NFL with 10 touchdown passes and 97 completions while averaging 362.3 passing yards per game, shows no signs of slowing down.

Last month, he told teammate Rob Gronkowski he thinks he could potentially play until he's 50 years old:

Brady turned 44 on Aug. 3. He originally signed a two-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $50 million with the Buccaneers in March 2020.

In an effort to help the Bucs re-sign all of their key free agents during the offseason, Brady reworked his deal to add an additional year and save the team $19 million against the cap in 2021:

The move paid off, as the Buccaneers became the first defending champions in the salary-cap era (1994) to bring back all of their starters.

Per Spotrac, Brady is only owed an $8.9 million base salary with a $16.9 million cap hit in 2022. The Bucs currently project to have $33.8 million in cap space with 34 players under contract next season.

Sunday night marks Brady's first game against the New England Patriots. The seven-time Super Bowl champion spent 20 seasons with the organization from 2000-19, leading them to six Super Bowl titles in nine appearances.