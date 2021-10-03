Travis Kelce on Chiefs' 1-2 Start: 'You Have to Be Concerned, Right?'

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce acknowledged he is concerned about his team's 1-2 start in a recent interview with TMZ Sports:

"You have to be concerned, right?" Kelce said. "That's how you find what's wrong, you fix what's wrong."

The Chiefs have lost back-to-back games to the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers after losing just two games all last season. It has created some uncertainty surrounding a team that has reached the Super Bowl the past two years, winning it all once.

"We've turned the ball over a lot, we missed tackles, and it is what it is," Kelce said. "We have to be better all-around on the football field."

The defense has especially been an issue while ranking 31st in points allowed. Kelce, meanwhile, remains arguably the top tight end in the league and leads the Chiefs in receptions (20), receiving yards (289) and touchdowns (three). But he still doesn't think he's immune to criticism.

"The first person you gotta change is yourself," Kelce said.

Kansas City will look to turn things around in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.