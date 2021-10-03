AP College Football Poll 2021: Complete Week 6 Rankings Released

AP Photo/John Bazemore

The SEC continues to reign at the top of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Alabama (5-0) and Georgia (5-0) remain in the top two spots for the fifth consecutive week after impressive victories against ranked opponents Saturday.

The Crimson Tide received 53 of 62 first-place votes to stay No. 1 in the poll. They defeated previously unbeaten Mississippi 42-21 on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Georgia, which received the other nine first-place votes, was arguably even more impressive than the reigning national champions. The Bulldogs dominated Arkansas 37-0 to score their second consecutive shutout win.

Penn State, coming off a 24-0 win over Indiana, didn't get a boost because Iowa leapfrogged its Big Ten rival. The Hawkeyes blew out Maryland 51-14, with the defense forcing seven turnovers Friday night.

Associated Press Top 25 Poll - Week 6 (Oct. 3-9)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0)

2. Georgia Bulldogs (5-0)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

3. Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0)

4. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)

5. Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0)

6. Oklahoma Sooners (5-0)

7. Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1)

8. Oregon Ducks (4-1)

9. Michigan Wolverines (5-0)

10. BYU Cougars (5-0)

11. Michigan State Spartans (5-0)

12. Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0)

13. Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1)

14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1)

15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-0)

16. Kentucky Wildcats (5-0)

17. Mississippi Rebels (3-1)

18. Auburn Tigers (4-1)

19. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0)

20. Florida Gators (3-2)

21. Texas Longhorns (4-1)

22. Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1)

23. North Carolina State (4-1)

24. SMU Mustangs (5-0)

25. San Diego State Aztecs (4-0)

The first major shake-up in the poll came at No. 3 after Oregon was stunned by Stanford 31-24 in overtime. The Cardinal were able to force overtime thanks to Elijah Higgins' two-yard touchdown catch on an untimed down after Oregon was called for a holding penalty on the previous play.

Because Alabama and Georgia both had the benefit of playing at home, the best win among any team in the Top 10 this weekend may have been Cincinnati knocking off Notre Dame 24-13 in South Bend.

This was the first major test of the season for head coach Luke Fickell's team. They passed with flying colors, even though Desmond Ridder didn't have his best game of the season. The senior quarterback started slow but was able to finish 19-of-32 for 297 yards and accounted for all three touchdowns.

A total of nine teams in last week's Top 25, including five in the Top 12 (Oregon, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Florida, Mississippi), went down Saturday.

The Gators' 20-13 loss to Kentucky was their second defeat in three weeks. They lost to top-ranked Alabama by two points on Sept. 18. It also marked Florida's first home loss to the Wildcats in 35 years.

Michigan is quietly putting together a strong season through five weeks. Head coach Jim Harbaugh's team dominated Wisconsin 38-17 at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

The Wolverines have played a favorable schedule with no games against ranked opponents to this point. In fact, their first game against a team currently in the AP Top 25 isn't until Oct. 30 at Michigan State.

Clemson, which was the only team with two losses ranked in the Top 25 last week, had a modest rebound performance with a 19-13 win over Boston College. The offense had 438 yards, but DJ Uiagalelei was held without a passing touchdown for the third time in five games.

The Tigers were dropped from the rankings as a result of their rough start, as head coach Dabo Swinney and the rest of his staff need to find answers if they want to stay in the race for the ACC Atlantic division.

This marks the first time since Oct. 5, 2014 that Clemson isn't ranked in the AP Top 25.

Notable games on the schedule for next week include three SEC showdowns with Arkansas vs. Mississippi, Alabama vs. Texas A&M and Auburn hosting Georgia. There is also a Top Five matchup in the Big Ten featuring Penn State at Iowa.