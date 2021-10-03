Golden Knights' Robin Lehner Accuses NHL Teams of Giving Out Benzodiazepines, Ambien

David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner has accused an NHL team of giving out benzodiazepines and Ambien to players.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Lehner explained that he knows "many other teams" and has played for some teams that have given out the prescription drugs.

Lehner did say that Vegas is not among the teams he's played for that give out benzodiazepines and Ambien. He did call out the Philadelphia Flyers and head coach Alain Vigneault in a follow-up post:

Lehner also tweeted he will "be releasing a story and proof from my self, ex players and current players on what is going on" each day starting Sunday if "things don’t get fixed."

No one with the Golden Knights, Flyers, NHL or NHL Players Association has yet responded to Lehner's claims.

A second-round draft pick by the Ottawa Senators in 2009, Lehner is entering his 12th season in the NHL. He began his professional career in the American Hockey League with the Binghamton Senators.

Lehner has played with five different teams in the NHL. The 30-year-old spent the first five years of his career with the Senators. He has also suited up for the Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks.

Vegas acquired Lehner from the Toronto Maple Leafs in February 2020. He started 19 games during the 2020-21 season for the Golden Knights.