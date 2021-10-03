No. 10 Florida Upset by Unranked Kentucky 20-13 in SEC Action

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A phenomenal defensive effort combined with running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.'s 99-yard, one-touchdown performance propelled unranked Kentucky to a 20-13 home win over the No. 10 Florida Gators on Saturday from Kroger Field in Lexington.

The Wildcats turned this game around after defensive end Josh Paschal blocked Florida's 48-yard field goal attempt, which led to Trevin Wallace returning the loose ball 76 yards for a touchdown to give UK a 13-10 lead with 6:36 left in the third quarter.

UK's defense came up big time and again, most notably when linebacker J.J. Weaver picked off Florida quarterback Emory Jones and returned the ball to the Gators' 29-yard line.

On their ensuing drive, the Wildcats scored on a nine-yard Rodriguez run.

The UK defense bent but didn't break in response, as Florida went 59 yards in 13 plays before settling for a Jace Christmann 33-yard field goal.

Florida got the ball back after forcing a three-and-out and got something going late, driving all the way down to the Kentucky five-yard line for a 1st-and-goal with 41 seconds remaining.

However, the Gators went backwards and had a 4th-and-goal from the eight-yard line. The drive ended with a Jacquez Jones pass breakup.

Florida lost despite out-gaining Kentucky 382-224 and possessing the ball for more than 36 minutes.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the first half. Florida wideout Ja'Quavion Fraziars caught a seven-yard pass before UK quarterback Will Levis and wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson connected on a 41-yarder. Christmann then knocked a 51-yard field goal through the uprights in the second quarter for the 10-7 lead.

The 3-2 Gators will host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET from Gainesville's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Kentucky, which is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in SEC play, will welcome LSU into town on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.