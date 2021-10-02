Donovan Mitchell Honors Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan with No. 22 Jersey at Jazz Practice

Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell paid homage to deceased Utah football players Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan on Saturday.

Mitchell wore a No. 22 Jazz jersey during the team's practice.

"I just wanted to pay my respects to Aaron and Ty in my own way. ... I'm not changing my number or anything," Mitchell told reporters.

Lowe and Jordan both wore No. 22 while playing football for the Utes.

Jordan died at the age of 19 on Dec. 25. Allison Beckwith, spokeswoman for the Denton Police Department, told the Associated Press on Dec. 26 that Jordan accidentally shot himself in the hip. Per the AP, Jordan's cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Lowe was killed Sunday when he was shot at a house party in Salt Lake City. Police chief Mike Brown said in a statement that detectives were trying to identify a suspect or suspects in the case.

Jordan was named the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2020. He appeared in all five games last season.

Lowe was in his third year with the Utes. He played in each of the team's first four games in 2021.

Prior to playing together at Utah, Lowe and Jordan were teammates at West Mesquite High School in Texas. Lowe switched his jersey number from 2 to 22 this season to honor Jordan's memory.